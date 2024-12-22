NBA Fans Rave About Cade Cunningham’s Masterclass vs Phoenix Suns
Following a disappointing showing against the Utah Jazz earlier this week, the Detroit Pistons started their West Coast road trip off with a bang against the Phoenix Suns.
Cade Cunningham put together another All-Star-caliber performance to help lead his team to a big win.
Right out of the gate, Cunningham’s shot wasn’t falling, but he was dishing out assists at a high rate. Through his first eight minutes on the court, the star guard had five assists and five points as the Pistons outscored the Suns 41-26 in the first quarter.
Before halftime, Cunningham continued dishing dimes and finding success in the playmaking department. He was one assist shy of notching double-digits before halftime.
Just as the Suns were closing in on the Pistons’ lead, Cunningham turned up the intensity in the scoring department. He went 3-4 from the field, knocking down both of his shots from beyond the arc in the third quarter to score eight points. He had a double-double before reaching the fourth quarter.
Although the Suns got close to completing a potential comeback, Cunningham made sure to put them away with Detroit out on top. The star guard’s fourth-quarter performance was the icing on the cake.
In ten minutes, Cunningham made six of his eight free throws and three of his five shots from the field to score 13 points. He hit the dagger three to send the Suns back to the locker room with a loss.
Cunningham finished his night with a team-high 28 points and 13 assists in 36 minutes. The Pistons advanced to 12-17 with a 133-125 victory over Phoenix.
NBA Fans React to Cade Cunningham’s Night
@hamztalkshoops_: JUST PUT THE ALL STAR JERSEY ON HIM ALREADY
@Sean_Davi: We need to have a conversation about Cade Cunningham
@HuntPatterson_: Cade Cunningham got a few “MVP!” chants from the fans here at Footprint Center.
@jackfrank_jjf: 28-13-2-2-1 on 61% TS for the soon-to-be All-Star Cade Cunningham
@casualtakeking: Cade Cunningham DAGGER. Mama there goes that man
@sarge__msu: Cade Cunningham has played like an All-Star all season long and it's extremely enjoyable to watch