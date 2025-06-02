NBA Insider Reveals Unfortunate Sign for Pistons Fans' Dream Target
As the Detroit Pistons work on reaching contender status in the Eastern Conference, there’s a belief that they might be a star-caliber piece away from entering the championship-caliber conversation.
One pipe dream acquisition for Detroit is the Phoenix Suns guard, Devin Booker.
The connection makes plenty of sense, considering Booker is from Michigan and remains a fan of the hometown teams. Although the Suns have had Booker as an untouchable prospect since they acquired the guard with the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, a potential core shakeup in Phoenix left many wondering whether Booker could find his way out or not.
A recent update from NBA Insider Marc Stein suggests that Booker is certainly still in the Suns’ long-term plans.
“The Stein Line has learned that Suns star Devin Booker has had a level of involvement with [coaching] candidates in this stage of interviews,” Stein wrote over the weekend. “Further illustrating owner Mat Ishbia's loudly stated determination to keep Booker in place as the team's cornerstone.”
While the chances of Booker forcing his way out to join Cade Cunningham in Detroit were already thin to begin with, the latest update coming out of Arizona pretty much shuts down any future hypothetical trades involving Booker.
The same probably can’t be said for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. The former MVP forward seems to be the Sun who will most likely get moved this summer. As Phoenix’s superteam failed to make big moves in the postseason for multiple years now, another change of scenery for Durant has generated the most smoke in the NBA’s trade rumor mill so far.
Since the Pistons are unlikely to get into the Durant or Beal business—and have little to no chance of pursuing a Booker deal, the Suns aren’t looking like a team to watch for Detroit in the trade market this offseason.