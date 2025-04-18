NBA Legend Magic Johnson Predicts Winner of Pistons-Knicks Series

All Pistons

Oct 31, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers minority owner Magic Johnson celebrates after winning the 2024 MLB World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
After clinching the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons picked up a first-round series against the New York Knicks.

Although the Pistons’ current roster has a lack of notable playoff experience, especially compared to the Knicks, there’s a lot of intrigue surrounding the series. NBA legend Magic Johnson is looking forward to seeing what the Pistons can bring to the table.

However, the former LA Lakers guard thinks the Knicks will punch their ticket to round two in seven games.

via @MagicJohnson: In the East - there are two exciting matchups! First, the three-seed New York Knicks vs. six-seed Detroit Pistons in what will be a physical 7-game series (I think) with the Knicks winning. I can’t wait to see Jalen Brunson vs. Cade Cunningham. The key to the Series will be Karl Anthony Towns dominating for the Knicks and Mikal Bridges has to come up big. For the Pistons - Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley both have to have a big series!

The Cunningham-Brunson matchup will headline the series for obvious reasons. Since Brunson parted ways with the Dallas Mavericks a few years back, he was given the keys to be the face of a Knicks franchise that’s starving for an NBA Championship.

As for Cunningham, he’s a former first-overall pick who just earned his first All-Star nod this year. Cunningham was the first Pistons All-Star since Blake Griffin, who has retired recently.

Beyond the most notable matchup, Johnson highlights Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley as potential difference-makers on Detroit’s side. The two veterans carry plenty of playoff experience with them.

Nov 25, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) and forward Tobias Harris (12) celebrates in the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Harris’ first playoff run occurred in 2016, when he was with the Pistons for his first stint. He didn’t make it back until 2019 with the Philadelphia 76ers, but has been in the postseason every year ever since. Saturday’s game will mark the start of the seventh-straight postseason run for Harris.

Malik Beasley will be gearing up for his fifth playoff run. His first came in 2019 with the Denver Nuggets. Over the past three years, Beasley has had playoff runs with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Milwaukee Bucks. Last year, Beasley averaged nine points on 44 percent shooting from deep with the Bucks.

