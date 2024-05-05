Could Paul George Become a Possible Pistons Free Agency Target?
The Los Angeles Clippers suffered an early exit from the playoffs, falling short to the Dallas Mavericks in six games. Now, two of their core players face an uncertain future with the franchise.
The Detroit Pistons are going to watch every team’s impending free agent star closely, considering they have the money to put together intriguing offers. If the LA Clippers can’t retain the veteran wing, Paul George, the Pistons might be a dark horse candidate to make an offer.
What’s the Latest on PG?
It seems there is a mutual interest in the Clippers keeping Paul George on board.
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Clippers want to retain George as one of their “foundational core pieces.” League figures believe that George wants to remain a Clipper as well.
What’s the issue then? The Clippers reportedly want George for less than what he might demand in free agency. Since the All-Star could drum up a crowded market to meet his asking price, there is a chance George would be willing to search for a different situation in free agency.
George would be an intriguing prospect for the Pistons, but the competition might be too stiff.
The Clippers might not make the dollar offer George is looking for, but there are teams that could meet his demands that are in a much better position than the Pistons.
Two teams mentioned by Scotto are the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic. Both organizations are considered playoff contenders with a chance to enter championship contention by adding a player of George’s caliber.
Meanwhile, the Pistons are still in a position where they have to turn their rebuild around, coming off of a historically low point.
It’s hard to imagine if George leaves the Clippers, he would consider the Pistons, but he’s still a name to keep an eye on as free agency approaches.