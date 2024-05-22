Pistons Veteran Predicted to Land Similar Contract as Tobias Harris
The Detroit Pistons stepped into the role of being sellers at the 2024 trade deadline, but they didn’t leave the market without any positive additions.
In one of the multiple deals they struck, the Pistons landed Simone Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz. Throughout the final stretch of the regular season, Fontecchio made an immediate impact.
After his short run with the Pistons, Fontecchio will have the opportunity to hit the free agency market as a restricted player. Teams can make an offer to the veteran forward, forcing the Pistons to match it or allow him to walk free.
It’s unclear what Fontecchio’s market could look like at the moment, but Bleacher Report predicts that the former Jazz sharpshooter could generate a similar contract as Philadelphia 76ers forward, Tobias Harris.
Details on the Prediction
“Harris' reputation and past salaries will make it easier for teams to justify spending on him, and this isn't an argument that Fontecchio is going to sign an objectively larger contract. But the combination of Harris' declining reputation and the younger Fontecchio's demonstrable value as a floor-spacing ace will result in these two players signing deals at average annual pay rates that'll be much closer than most would expect. Let's get specific and say Harris' next deal will only pay him $3 million more per year than Fontecchio’s.”
The last time Tobias Harris was a free agent, he was coming off of a career-year, splitting time with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Sixers. With his stock at an all-time high, Harris garnered a significant long-term contract from Philly, giving him a max deal.
At this point, the contract has run out. Harris is set to hit the open market for the first time since 2019. The Pistons have been pegged as a team that could have interest in a reunion with Harris. If that’s the case, his price tag wouldn’t be as high as those max levels once again.
Harris was a solid player in Philadelphia, but it was clear he struggled to live up to the contract numbers. Meanwhile, Fontecchio is a 28-year-old on the rise and could be in line for his most notable NBA deal yet.
In 50 games with the Jazz last season, Fontecchio averaged nine points, while burying 39 percent of his threes. When he joined the Pistons, he improved to 15 points per game, while averaging 43 percent from beyond the arc.
There is a mutual interest for Fontecchio’s return to Detroit. His next steps will depend on what he’s offered from a potential suitor when free agency rolls around.