Potential Detroit Pistons Draft Prospect Makes Final Decision
Even after a rather quiet performance at USC for his freshman effort, guard Bronny James has become one of the most prominent draft prospects ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.
For months, the Detroit Pistons and the rest of the league weren’t sure about James’ real path moving forward. While he was participating in pre-draft events, Bronny had the opportunity to return to the NCAA, where he would consider a transfer from USC.
This week, it’s confirmed that James will switch teams — but not in the NCAA.
According to ESPN, James is set to stay in the NBA Draft player pool and could get selected next month.
The Detroit Pistons are set to go on the board with the fifth-overall pick. As much as James’ draft stock boosted through pre-draft activities, he would be a long shot to land in the top five, heading to Detroit.
The early consensus projects James to be a second-rounder, where the Pistons will go on the board once late in the round. If he’s still available 53rd overall, James could certainly be in play for Detroit.
However, with James’ stock rising lately, he could be off the board earlier.
During his freshman effort at USC, James appeared in 25 games, averaging 19 minutes on the court. He put up five points per game on 37 percent shooting from the field. From beyond the arc, James knocked down 27 percent of his shots.
Many scouts and analysts point to James’ defense being his strong point heading into the draft. If teams believe in a positive offensive development over time, the freshman out of USC could be a notable project pick beyond the lottery.
According to ESPN’s post-combine mock draft, James is still available 53 picks in. However, the Pistons pass up on him, leading the Boston Celtics to pick him up at No. 54 overall.
A lot can change over the next few weeks, but James is surely set to be in line to join an NBA organization after forgoing his remaining college eligibility.