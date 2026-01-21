Detroit Pistons Look To Maintain Good Form Against Struggling New Orleans Pelicans

The Detroit Pistons continue to assert themselves as one of the NBA’s hottest teams, riding a three-game winning run, with wins in six of their last seven contests to strengthen their grip at the top of the Eastern Conference.

With momentum on their side, Detroit (31-10) will look to keep rolling tonight (Wednesday) when it faces the New Orleans Pelicans, owners of the Western Conference’s worst record at 10-35.

Detroit’s latest surge was highlighted by a dramatic 104-103 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night, powered by a standout performance from veteran Tobias Harris, who poured in 25 points.

“He was huge, and that’s consistent,” Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said about Harris. “When we need him most, we know we can count on him. Whether it’s calming us down, getting a basket, communicating, or bringing guys together, that’s why he’s so valuable.”

Harris’ performance was especially good given his recent injury issues. He exited Saturday’s game against Indiana after taking a hard hit on a screen and is still working his way back after missing five straight games earlier due to a hip injury.

“For me, it’s about staying mentally and physically ready,” Harris said. “I try to stay young with it, have fun, and embrace what we’re building. Once you’ve been in the league this long, you really learn to appreciate winning habits and the process behind them.”

While Harris averages 13.7 points per game this season, his impact extends beyond the stat sheet. He ranks third on the team in scoring, trailing only Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren. Cunningham, a recently named All-Star starter, leads Detroit with 25.7 points per game, while Duren averages 17.8 points.

The Pelicans’ struggles have been consistent all season long

Meanwhile, the Pelicans continue to struggle through a hard season. Despite the presence of former Pistons executives Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver in their front office, New Orleans has dropped 13 of its last 15 games.

Their latest slump was a 119-110 loss to the Houston Rockets, Trey Murphy III scored 21 points, continuing a solid stretch in which he has topped 20 points in eight straight games while going for 29.1 points this month.

Zion Williamson added 20 points, but turnovers and rebounding woes proved costly. New Orleans committed 14 turnovers and was outrebounded 47-39.

As Detroit looks to capitalize on its strong form, the matchup presents another opportunity to reinforce its status as a contender — while New Orleans searches for answers in a challenging season.