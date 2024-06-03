Potential Pistons Star Trade Target’s Price Tag is Reportedly Dipping
The 2024-2025 NBA season could be the year the Detroit Pistons start turning things around. While it would be hard not to top a 14-win year, a major shift in the front office should be a step in the right direction for Detroit.
This year, the Pistons need to do all they can to surround the franchise player, Cade Cunningham, with proven talent. Fortunately, the Pistons have tons of cap space to spend on some of the NBA’s most prominent free agents.
It won’t be easy for Detroit to lure in some of the league’s available stars. Even if Detroit has the funds to max a player out, there’s no guarantee that will convince championship-hungry free agents to take the money and settle on something uncertain.
In the event the Pistons can’t knock it out of the park in free agency, they can take a swing in the trade market. Perhaps, they could find some value from the Chicago Bulls.
What’s Going on With Zach LaVine?
Since last summer, Bulls star Zach LaVine has been a name to watch in the trade market.
As many believe Chicago might have buyer’s remorse with LaVine’s major multi-year deal, it seemed it was only a matter of time before Chicago moved on.
The LaVine trade rumors were heating up early on in the 2023-2024 season, but then an injury silenced those discussions. As LaVine went off the floor for several months, finishing the season off with just 25 games played, trade rumors involving the 29-year-old two-time All-Star went on hold.
Soon, they could heat back up, and according to NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson, there is a sense that Chicago’s price tag for LaVine is dipping.
“I do get the sense both sides are motivated to make something work this offseason. I don’t think the Bulls will take an awful deal if little materializes, but I do get the sense they’re open to more possibilities than before. More to the point: I’ve reported before what their asking price was---All-Star level talent, first-round picks or both---and my sense is that it has dropped significantly.”
It’s not LaVine’s talent level that has left teams hesitant to make a move for him. It’s the $130 million plus he’s owed over the next three seasons that makes trading for him a tough pill to swallow.
Perhaps, the Pistons see an opportunity to take a chance on the proven All-Star if the Bulls’ asking price takes a noticeable dip.
In seven seasons with the Bulls, LaVine averaged 24 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Not only is he a high-flyer, who can attack the paint, but he’s an efficient three-point scorer, knocking down 38 percent of his threes on seven attempts per game.
It’s no secret the Pistons need to get some shooters to surround Cunningham. LaVine could be a great complementary piece to help the growth of the emerging star. While championship contenders would look to add LaVine to their star cores, Detroit could be a dark horse candidate if the Bulls get back to taking calls on the All-Star.