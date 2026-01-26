Detroit Pistons Reach New Heights in Latest Power Rankings

The Detroit Pistons are riding high with the best record in the Eastern Conference and it comes with a decent-sized cushion over the rest of the pack.

The Pistons also find themselves in first place in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings, overtaking the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot.

"The Pistons lost a rest-advantage game to the Rockets on Friday, but they won their more important game (vs. Boston) last week. They still have the East’s best record (8-3) in January and their coaching staff is going to L.A. for the All-Star Game(s)," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Pistons have spent most of January at home, but they’ll close the month with their final three games in the Mountain or Pacific time zones. They’re an impressive 5-0 in rest-disadvantage games and will be at a disadvantage at Golden State on Friday."

Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder defends against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Pistons on Top in Power Rankings

The other teams in the top five are the aforementioned Thunder, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Denver Nuggets.

The Pistons may be in first, but that doesn't mean they are immune from challenges. In fact, the Pistons also have some issues they need to work out. Luckily for them, they were able to bounce back after a loss to the Rockets at home.

"Like most of the league, the Pistons have had some offensive issues of late. Prior to Sunday, they had a six-game stretch where they scored just 106.1 points per 100 possessions, with turnovers a recurring issue. Cade Cunningham missed two of those games and shot 18-for-60 (30%) in the other four," Schuhmann wrote.

"But the Pistons got to play the Kings on Sunday afternoon, and they had their most efficient offensive performance of the season, scoring 139 points on 100 possessions. Cunningham led eight Pistons in double-figures with 29 points on 13-for-22 shooting. He’s shot worse both in the paint and from 3-point range than he did last season, but his overall efficiency (true shooting percentage) is down just a tick, because his free throw rate (35.9 attempts per 100 shots from the field) is the highest of his career by a wide margin."

The Pistons will now go out on a road trip where they will face off against the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns, and the Golden State Warriors. The Suns and Warriors games both go on a back-to-back.

Then, they will return to the Motor City over the weekend to take on the Brooklyn Nets at home.