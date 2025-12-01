Pistons look to start new winning streak against Hawks after close win against Heat

The Detroit Pistons have cooled off a bit since their 13-game winning streak concluded against the Boston Celtics last Wednesday.

The Pistons have lost two of their past three games, but they have a chance to start a new winning streak tonight against the Atlanta Hawks after defeating the fourth-seeded Miami Heat in a 138 to 135 victory last Saturday. The Hawks have won four of their past five games with the one loss in those five games being against the Washington Wizards.

The Hawks are being led by breakout forward Jalen Johnson due to the absence of star point guard Trae Young due to injury. With eyes on the Larry O'Brien trophy, Pistons look to reignite the fire they lit for themselves at the beginning of the season with a big win tonight.

Nov 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The teams have met once this season already

Detroit defeated Atlanta November 18 by eight points in Atlanta. Now it's Atlanta's turn to travel to Detroit.

The meeting tonight will be their second matchup of three. Atlanta has to travel again to Detroit for their final regular season matchup December 12. In their first matchup, Cade Cunningham scored 25 points, snagged 10 rebounds, and dished six assists. Johnson was also extremely impressive without Young scoring 25 points as well, collecting eight rebounds, and dishing out nine assists to teammates.

The Pistons win against the Hawks earlier in the season was the 11th consecutive win of the streak. It's important to note that newly-acquired Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis was out and veterans Caris LeVert and Tobias Harris were unavailable for Detroit. LeVert, Harris, and young guard Jaden Ivey are all expected to be back in the rotation tonight.

Injuries

The Pistons injury report is lengthy but optimistic. Sharpshooter Duncan Robinson was added to the injury report yesterday as questionable due to a sprain on his right ankle. LeVert and center Jalen Duren are both listed as probable with lower body injuries. Guard Marcus Sasser is out as he continues to condition in preparation for his return.

Pistons shootaround this morning. Haven’t seen Jalen Duren (lower left leg contusion) but he’s listed as probable. Caris LeVert (right knee soreness) is here and probable too.



Duncan Robinson is questionable (right ankle sprain), but spotted him working in the weight room. pic.twitter.com/SPzxvxpjrW — Natalie Kerwin (@NatalieKerwin1) December 1, 2025

Porzingis missed Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to illness and it's unclear at the moment whether or not Porzingis will play tonight.

All-Star guard Trae Young continues to miss time as he deals with a knee injury. Forward Jacob Toppin was brought up from the G-League Sunday afternoon, but was ruled out of the game due to a shoulder sprain and it's unclear whether or not he will be active for this game as well.

How to watch, start time

The Detroit Pistons host the Atlanta Hawks inside Little Caesars Arena tonight at 7:00pm Eastern on NBA League Pass and FanDuel Sports Network Detroit.

ESPN Analytics gives the Pistons a 61.1% chance of winning the game tonight. FanDuel has the Pistons favored to win this game with a -9.5 spread and Fox Sports has the Pistons money line set at -413.

This means if you're betting on the Pistons spread, you need the Pistons to win the game by at least ten points. Betting on the Pistons money line means you would have to bet $4.13 just to make a dollar in profit. Las Vegas and ESPN gives Detroit a great chance to win outright tonight.