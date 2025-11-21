Jalen Duren's extension holdout could earn him bigger payday as RFA next offseason

The NBA's rookie extension deadline was October 20, just one day before the official start of the NBA regular season.

Four-year center Jalen Duren and his representation went back and forth with Pistons front office regarding what a contract extension for Duren looks like. After months of talks, Duren decided to go into this season without an extension. Duren is currently slated to hit restricted free agency next offseason.

Being a restricted free agent means Duren will be a free agent and he is free to negotiate new terms with any team, but Detroit will have the option of matches any deal he agrees to.

With the center out of Memphis having an explosive breakout season, Duren may have earned himself much more money than he would've gotten before this season started.

Nov 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks the ball over Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena.

Duren and Detroit were far apart

President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon and the rest of Pistons front office were reportedly far apart from what Duren was expecting in a new contract extension. Now that the young center is averaging an efficient 20-point double-double, Duren is earning himself more leverage with every performance.

"There was virtually no talk of Duren and Detroit getting a deal done heading into the league's rookie extension deadline on Oct. 20, with sources saying at the time the two sides were pretty far apart in price. Duren has responded with the best month of his career, not only with career highs in points (20.6) and rebounds (11.9) per game, but also a significant defensive improvement." ESPN's Tim Bontemps

Duren is playing himself into the Most Improved Player of the Year award. The Pistons big man is averaging nine more points than last season and is somehow an even better defender.

It's not just the offensive improvement that will get him paid

Health will lead to wealth. Duren has played more than 61 games in every season he's been in the NBA and as long as he can stay healthy at this level, the extension will be inevitable and the only concern will be how much money Detroit offers.

Before this season, Duren was known as one of the better rim protectors in the NBA. The advanced statistics show he's a much better defender than he's ever been before.

"Duren, after allowing 62% shooting at the rim last season, is down to 53% this season. That has led to league insiders putting him firmly in the running for Most Improved Player -- and projecting a nice payday when he becomes a restricted free agent in July." ESPN's Tim Bontemps

Duren continues his Most Improved campaign this Saturday at 8:00pm Eastern on NBA TV against the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo. They're looking to secure their twelfth consecutive win and their fourteenth win of the season entirely.

