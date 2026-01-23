Realistic Detroit Pistons Trade Scenarios for Jaden Ivey

As the Detroit Pistons move forward, it looks like Jaden Ivey is lagging behind.

After missing the last 49 games last season due to a left fibula injury, Ivey returned and played one preseason game before he injured his knee. He returned to action in late November, but the once lightning-quick guard has failed to rekindle his spark within a soaring Pistons side.

And now, the focus switches to Detroit, who are currently creating separation at the top of the Eastern Conference. What do they need to make them more of a contender, and does that include potentially letting go of Ivey? Let’s explore the possible options the Pistons could use.

Kyrie Irving

The most obvious choice, but at the same time, arguably an unlikely scenario, is a trade that would land veteran guard Kyrie Irving in the Motor City.

On paper, the fit makes a ton of sense. Irving is not only an elite ball handler who would ease the burden on Cade Cunningham, but also a proven shot-maker and a high-level three-point shooter. He has thrived alongside star players, most notably LeBron James and Luka Doncic, and has been a winner for the majority of his career.

Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) watches play against the Utah Jazz in street clothes during the first half of the game at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Irving has been to the NBA Finals four times, and famously hit the defining shot of the 2016 Finals to secure a title for the Cleveland Cavaliers, underscoring his comfort on the biggest stage and in the biggest moments.

He’s also on a deal that runs for two more seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in the final year, but the Mavs may be looking to move veteran pieces as it begins a rebuild around its rookie Cooper Flagg.

That’s the good part. The reality that might make this difficult is that Irving is recovering from an ACL tear with no official timetable for his return.

There are rumors that he could be back in late February, but he won’t be back before the trade deadline, which means the Pistons would be risking an injury-prone Ivey for a shelved superstar with no promises he’ll be back this season.

Keegan Murray and Malik Monk

Mar 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) and forward Keegan Murray (13) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Perhaps the more realistic of the two choices would be to take Sacramento Kings’ Keegan Murray, who would ultimately fix Detroit’s two major issues: The frontcourt and three-point shooting, where they rank 18th at 47.8%.

Murray is a power forward, a solid defender who happens to be an elite shooter, on a good contract with the Kings, and he’s only 25 years old.

With Murray not being at the guard spot, though, it would mean the Pistons would have to sacrifice another player in a possible two-player trade with future draft picks thrown in.

While he’s been in great form recently, letting go of 33 year old Tobias Harris would have to be an option. The move would help, seeing as Harris still has at least three or four good seasons ahead of him, but Detroit needs to think long term and shipping him to the Kings could see Malik Monk join Murray.

With Monk, you have a player who provides a spark off the bench with his shooting and playmaking abilities, which would also ease some of the load off Cunningham. The only issue is that Monk is under contract for two more years.

For the Pistons to really contend in what is a fairly weak Eastern Conference, these options would lift their aspirations.