Detroit Pistons front office reveals NBA trade deadline approach in new report

The Detroit Pistons have given their fanbase very little to question this season.

The team is exceeding expectations by being the No. 1 team in the Eastern conference after 41 regular season games. The Pistons have a current average age of 25.39 and they're slated to have two players selected to the All-Star game this year.

Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff is the heavy betting favorite to win the NBA coach of the year award in just his second season in Detroit and his tenth season as an NBA head coach. He's been an interim coach or promoted to be a permanent head coach midseason in three separate seasons. Fans have appreciated the mindset he's instilled into this young core of Pistons.

Now, fans worry about how pulling the trigger on an impactful trade could affect their future.

Mar 26, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Trajan Langdon, the general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans, left, talks with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) before a game at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Pistons to be "patient"

ESPN NBA Reporter Tim McMahon sat down with Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps for an episode of the Hoop Collective podcast to report on the Pistons plan for the NBA trade deadline.

"I talked to some of their folks. They are very much in a patient, methodical mindset," ESPN's Tim McMahon

Detroit is currently 3.5 games behind the 36-8 Oklahoma City Thunder, but OKC has also played three more total games. Despite the overwhelming success, Detroit still has holes in their game that could use patching. They rank toward the bottom half of the NBA in free throw, three-point efficiency, and fouls.

Detroit could target Western conference forward

Pistons President of Basketball Operations and primary decision-maker Trajan Langdon is equipped with draft picks and a $14.3 million trade exception. They received the exception when they traded guard Dennis Schröder to the Sacramento Kings last offseason. The trade exception gives Langdon and the rest of the Pistons front office flexibility going into the trade deadline.

The trade exception allows for Detroit to absorb $14.3 million in player salaries without having to send matching contracts. It gives Detroit a cushion to work with if they want to make an impactful trade. McMahon is reporting that a specific forward out in the West generates a "twinkle" in Detroit's eyes.

"When I mentioned Jaren Jackson Jr. to some people, you could see a little twinkle in their eyes...So, opportunistic. But they're talking more, hey, we've got that Schröder exception. We could use that to facilitate a deal, get another asset, probably a first-round pick or something like that." ESPN's Tim McMahon on Hoop Collective

Jaren Jackson Jr. would be a home run acquistion for the Pistons, depending on what is sent out in return. Jackson is a former defensive player of the year and he's a 6-foot-10 floor spacer who is not afraid to shoot five threes in a game if the game calls for it. Playing alongside Jalen Duren in the frontcourt would give him the opportunity to be offensively versatile just as he is now playing alongside Zach Edey. Jackson's defensive effort would be appreciated most in JB Bickerstaff's system.

Detroit wants to see what this squad is made of

The only way to find out if this young core is capable of shining when the lights are brightest is to allow them to do so. Detroit is slated for a high seed in the playoffs, even if they don't manage to secure the No. 1 seed.

"They're more in that mindset than they are... 'Oh, got to get the finishing piece now.' And part of that is, they want to give the guys that they have a chance to prove who they are or who they're not come playoff time." ESPN's Tim McMahon on Hoop Collective

This doesn't mean they wouldn't pull the trigger on the right trade if it makes sense for their short and long-term future, but Langdon is being more hesitant than hasty going into this NBA trade deadline. Teams won't be allowed to execute anymore trades starting February 5 at 3:00pm Eastern.