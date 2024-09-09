12-Year NBA Veteran Remains a Detroit Pistons Rival
The Detroit Pistons know 12-year veteran center Tristan Thompson well.
They’ll continue to battle against the veteran big man throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson signed a deal to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The contract is set to be for one season. The Cavaliers welcome back a longtime player, who has been with the Pistons rival since the start of his career.
Coming out of Texas, Thompson landed as the fourth-overall pick in 2011. Out of the gate, Thompson had a role in Cleveland, appearing in 60 games and picking up 25 starts. He averaged eight points and seven rebounds as a rookie.
By year two, Thompson was a full-time starter for the Cavs. He maintained that role for the next two seasons before becoming a full-time reserve in 2014.
Thompson would play for the Cavaliers for the first nine years of his career. In 2020, Thompson moved on for the first time in his career, joining the Boston Celtics. His run with the Celtics would last 54 games. In 2021, Thompson was traded to the Sacramento Kings. Midway through the 2021-2022 season, he was a part of a trade to the Indiana Pacers. After four games, Thompson reached a buyout with the Pacers. Shortly after, he signed with the Chicago Bulls.
The veteran center didn’t play at all during the 2022-2023 season. He returned to the court in 2023, taking on a second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson appeared in 49 games, averaging 11 minutes off the bench. He averaged three points and four rebounds.
Thompson competed against the Pistons 34 times in his career as a member of the Cavs. While he’s playing a much different role these days, the veteran center will remain a direct rival of Detroit’s throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season.