5 Takeaways from Toronto Raptors’ Summer League Win Over the Golden State Warriors
The Toronto Raptors keep finding ways to win.
In a must-win game to reach the Summer League semifinals, the Raptors leaned on their defence to grind out an 81–69 win over the Golden State Warriors. They improved to 4–0 in Las Vegas and earned a spot in the four-team playoff, where they’ll face the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.
It wasn’t pretty. The Raptors shot just 32.5% from the floor and went 5-for-35 from three. But they held the Warriors to a similarly inefficient night thanks to another smothering defensive performance. Toronto forced 30 turnovers and turned those into 33 points, once again using their identity to make up for cold shooting.
Here are five takeaways from the win:
Raptors take care of business and reach the Summer League semifinals
Toronto needed a win to advance. They got it.
It was far from a smooth performance, but the Raptors played with urgency and energy. Their defence dictated the game, and they never let Golden State get comfortable. Even without consistent scoring, Toronto stuck to its identity and found a way to take control in the second half.
The Raptors are now one of four teams still standing. Summer League wins may not mean much in the long run, but this group has clearly taken every game seriously.
Defence remains the foundation
The Raptors are winning with defence and physicality.
They’ve now forced 117 turnovers in four games and pestered the Warriors all night. The full-court pressure, active hands, and ball pressure continue to define how this group plays. Even when the offence stalls, the defence creates enough advantages to keep Toronto going.
That has been the formula all tournament: dominate possessions, create transition chances, and let the defence lead the way. So far, it’s working.
Collin Murray-Boyles delivered his breakout performance
This was the game the Raptors had been waiting for from Collin Murray-Boyles.
The ninth overall pick led all scorers with 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting. He added 6 offensive rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals, including a third-quarter steal off full-court pressure that he finished with a dunk to ignite Toronto’s bench. The Raptors used him less as a spacer and more as a screener and interior option, and the change unlocked his game.
He looked far more comfortable, attacked the rim confidently, and even hit a three-pointer. It was a complete, impactful performance and easily his best of Summer League so far.
Toronto’s backcourt is still finding its rhythm
It was a rough offensive game for Toronto’s guards.
Ja’Kobe Walter finished 1-for-11 from the field with 7 points. Jamal Shead went 1-for-9 with 8 points and played with effort throughout. Both brought defensive intensity, but the scoring touch just wasn’t there.
Walter is still growing as an on-ball creator and remains more consistent as a floor spacer. Shead is steady running the offence but can struggle to create separation on his own. Toronto’s bench has a group of tough, physical defenders, but it still lacks a natural scorer who can break down a defence when the game slows down.
One win away from a shot at the Summer League title
The Raptors are not coasting through Summer League. They are trying to win the tournament.
They have kept their main players in the lineup, competed in every game, and built a clear identity. The buy-in is obvious, and now it has them one game away from the championship.
Toronto will face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET in a do-or-die semifinal. One more win, and they will play for the Summer League title.