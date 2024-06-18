All Raptors

Report: Former Raptors Wing 'Not Thrilled' With Current Contract Offer

Former Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby is reportedly not thrilled with the contract offer he's received from the New York Knicks ahead of free agency

Aaron Rose

Jan 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forwards Scottie Barnes (4) and Chris Boucher (25) and guard Gradey Dick (1) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forwards Scottie Barnes (4) and Chris Boucher (25) and guard Gradey Dick (1) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

OG Anunoby isn't quite guaranteed to be returning to New York next season.

Despite the hefty package the New York Knicks parted with to acquire the 26-year-old forward from the Toronto Raptors this past season, it sounds like Anunoby isn't a lock to re-sign with the Knicks when free agency officially begins later this month.

"Most people believe Anunoby will stay with New York, but there have been indications he may want to test the market, because he's not thrilled with what the Knicks are offering," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Get Up on Tuesday morning.

The league's collective bargaining agreement has prevented Anunoby from inking a multi-year extension worth what he's likely to sign for in free agency this summer. The extension rules have essentially required the former Raptors wing to head into unrestricted free agency once he opts out of his player option this summer.

New York owns Anunoby's Bird rights and can therefore offer the former All-Defense forward a max contract worth more than anyone else in free agency. If the Knicks decline to offer Anunoby a max contract, it's possible a team with cap space could pry Anunoby away from New York.

The Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Orlando Magic could have cap space to pursue Anunoby this summer.

Anunoby is expected to get at least $35 million per season on his next contract, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. That number could increase significantly if there are multiple suitors trying to pry Anunoby away from New York.

The 6-foot-7 Anunoby appeared in just 50 games this past season and was limited in the playoffs due to a pair of injuries to his right elbow and hamstring.

Published
Aaron Rose

AARON ROSE

Aaron Rose is a Toronto-based reporter covering the Toronto Raptors since 2020.