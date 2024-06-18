Report: Former Raptors Wing 'Not Thrilled' With Current Contract Offer
OG Anunoby isn't quite guaranteed to be returning to New York next season.
Despite the hefty package the New York Knicks parted with to acquire the 26-year-old forward from the Toronto Raptors this past season, it sounds like Anunoby isn't a lock to re-sign with the Knicks when free agency officially begins later this month.
"Most people believe Anunoby will stay with New York, but there have been indications he may want to test the market, because he's not thrilled with what the Knicks are offering," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Get Up on Tuesday morning.
The league's collective bargaining agreement has prevented Anunoby from inking a multi-year extension worth what he's likely to sign for in free agency this summer. The extension rules have essentially required the former Raptors wing to head into unrestricted free agency once he opts out of his player option this summer.
New York owns Anunoby's Bird rights and can therefore offer the former All-Defense forward a max contract worth more than anyone else in free agency. If the Knicks decline to offer Anunoby a max contract, it's possible a team with cap space could pry Anunoby away from New York.
The Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Orlando Magic could have cap space to pursue Anunoby this summer.
Anunoby is expected to get at least $35 million per season on his next contract, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. That number could increase significantly if there are multiple suitors trying to pry Anunoby away from New York.
The 6-foot-7 Anunoby appeared in just 50 games this past season and was limited in the playoffs due to a pair of injuries to his right elbow and hamstring.