Kyle Lowry has bold, but reasonable request for Raptors

Toronto Raptors legend Kyle Lowry is possibly playing in the final game in front of Toronto fans when his Philadelphia 76ers take the floor against his former team.

Lowry spoke to media members about his 20-year career, where a good chunk was spent with the Raptors from 2012-21. Lowry explained how he wants his jersey hanging in the rafters after retiring as a member of the Raptors, where he was an integral part of the 2019 championship roster.

“If it does and when it does, it will be a super emotional day,” Lowry said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “I put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into that (No. 7) and to know that it probably will never be worn again will be pretty special. I think something that, for my basketball legacy, will be pretty darn cool."

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry dribbles the ball around Washington Wizards guard Admiral Schofield. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Lowry wants No. 7 retired by Raptors

Nobody has worn the iconic No. 7 since Lowry's days with the team, so there is a decent chance he may be the final one. Lowry was a six-time All-Star in his nine seasons with the team and helped lead the franchise to the playoffs seven times, including the NBA Finals in 2019.

While his best playing days are over, he is flourishing in his mentorship role with his hometown 76ers, where he is still humming along with his former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.

“I think the game of basketball, you’ve got to be able to take yourself out of it sometimes, and say, ‘OK, how can I pay it forward a little bit?’” Lowry said via Grange. “I’ve always been the kind of guy who wants to pay it forward.

“And to be honest with you, I got lucky to end up being with a guy like Tyrese Maxey. I got lucky to be around a guy like that, who I want to see thrive. Throughout my career, I had the opportunity to be around a guy like Fred VanVleet. That kind of (told me), ‘Why not try to continue to do that and help a guy like Tyrese Maxey?’ And then you get fortunate enough and they draft a guy like VJ. You got two young guys. And Jared McCain. Sometimes the game gives you something you have to do. I feel like it’s the moment.”

The 76ers and Raptors are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena.

