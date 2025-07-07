Masai Ujiri Breaks Silence With Heartfelt Message to Toronto Raptors Fans
Masai Ujiri has finally said goodbye.
In a personal video released Monday through the Giants of Africa YouTube channel, the former Toronto Raptors president and vice chairman spoke at length for the first time since his dismissal. The message was filled with gratitude, reflection, and hope as he closed the most successful chapter in franchise history.
“Toronto, Canada, I love you,” Ujiri said. “Country that welcomed me, the city that became home, this bond we share will last forever.”
Ujiri’s departure became official just over a week ago, ending a 12-year run that saw the Raptors reach historic heights, including the franchise’s first NBA championship in 2019. The move came just hours after the 2024 NBA Draft, with little public explanation from Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment beyond a desire for change. Ujiri remained mostly silent in the immediate aftermath, offering only brief remarks during a national television appearance last week.
This video was something different. At just under six minutes, it served as a farewell not just to the team but to the city and community he and his family have called home for more than a decade.
“As I look back at more than a decade of heartfelt moments, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” he said. “For my family, my incredible players, the dedicated staff, the Raptor fans.”
Ujiri celebrated the team’s accomplishments, from its cultural transformation to the championship season, while also acknowledging the difficult moments that shaped the journey. He referenced the challenges of recent years, including protests, lockdowns, and global upheaval, and the way the organization stayed together.
“Through the storms, we held on,” he said. “When disbelief and doubt rained on us, the same damp will nourish the grounds we arose from.”
He spoke candidly about his family’s deep ties to the city. His children were born in Toronto, built friendships here, and see it as home. His wife, Ramatu, has built roots in the community. Ujiri called the city more than just a place of work.
“In Toronto, where our first child was born. It’s the only home all of my children have known,” he said. “Their friends and community have helped shape them into who they are, and they’ll have a lasting impact on who they will all become.”
He reaffirmed his commitment to social impact work through Giants of Africa, the youth-focused foundation he co-founded. While basketball brought him to Toronto, Ujiri has long said his mission extends far beyond the game.
“My goal has always been to win, to make change that transforms the landscape so that young leaders can rise,” he said. “With Giants of Africa, we use basketball as a tool, providing access to space, wellness, and collaboration, empowering and strengthening our communities.”
He also made a point to recognize the role of women in the Raptors organization and voiced his support for Toronto’s upcoming WNBA franchise, the Toronto Tempo.
“I’m proud that our Raptor staff reflected the talents of every woman, ones who should always be recognized,” Ujiri said. “I’ll be right here when our Toronto Tempo makes history in the WNBA.”
He closed with a message to the fans, the players, and the organization he helped build into a champion.
“To the Raptors family, to our fans, every single player that’s worn the uniform with passion and pride, I love you and I thank you,” he said. “This team has reached the summit once before. With strong leadership in place, the Raptors will continue to climb that mountain back to an NBA title. You will win again in Toronto.”
What comes next for Ujiri remains unclear. But even with his tenure in Toronto at an end, the connection clearly runs deeper than basketball.