How to watch Raptors vs. Pascal Siakam's Pacers, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to get the bad taste out of their mouths from their last game as they travel to Indianapolis to face off against Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers may be hovering around last place in the Eastern Conference standings, but they have won their last three games and have gotten a second win after a 13-game losing streak. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup between the Raptors and Pacers.

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

• Date: Saturday, November 15

• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM EST

• Location: Rocket Arena | Cleveland, Ohio

What channel is Raptors vs. Pacers on?

Raptors vs. Pacers will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Cavaliers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)

• SG Ja'Kobe Walter (QUESTIONABLE - hip)

• SF RJ Barrett (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Pacers injury report

• PG Tyrese Haliburton (OUT - Achilles)

• PF Obi Toppin (OUT - foot)

• C Isaiah Jackson (OUT - concussion)

• SG Bennedict Mathurin (OUT - thumb)

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley controls the ball as Indiana Pacers forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl tries to defend. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Pacers preview

The Raptors are catching the Pacers at an inopportune time because the Pacers are on a 3-game winning streak, beating the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in their last two games.

Siakam hit a game-winner against the Celtics in their last game and allowed just 96 points from the Celtics. After allowing fewer than 100 points in each of their last two games, the Pacers defense is turning a corner. The Raptors have to do whatever it takes to make sure they are not the next victim.

The Raptors have struggled offensively in the last couple of games because they have been dealing with injuries to Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and RJ Barrett. While Barnes and Ingram have returned, Barrett remains out with an ankle injury and could miss the game against the Pacers. If that's the case, the Raptors will have to be even more on their A-game as they look to survive against a Pacers team that's ready to trap them.

The Raptors could come back to their senses and pull out a win, but it is far easier than it looked a week ago.

