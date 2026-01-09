How to watch Raptors vs. Celtics, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to win their fourth straight game as they take on the Boston Celtics inside TD Garden.

The Raptors beat the Celtics twice already this season. They are hoping to settle the score and get back at their division rival.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics

• Date: Friday, January 9

• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM EST

• Location: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

What channel is Raptors vs. Celtics on?

Raptors vs. Celtics will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Celtics live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

C Jakob Poeltl - out (back), SF Brandon Ingram - questionable (thumb)

Celtics injury report

SF Jayson Tatum - out (Achilles), SF Josh Minott - questionable (ankle)

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili controls the ball as Boston Celtics center Luka Garza tries to defend | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Celtics preview

The Raptors are winners of three straight games after beating the Atlanta Hawks twice at home and sealing a victory against the Charlotte Hornets on the road thanks to Immanuel Quickley's buzzer-beating three-pointer.

Now the Raptors will have to take on a tougher test as they visit the Celtics, who are currently just ahead of them in the Eastern Conference standings. The Celtics and Raptors each have 23 wins entering the game, but the Raptors have two more losses than the Celtics because they've played two more games.

The Raptors can jump into sole possession of third place with a win against the Celtics. But it won't come easy, especially considering the fact Boston beat them twice earlier in the season when games were played in Toronto. It will also be a little bit more difficult because Brandon Ingram sprained his thumb in the last game against the Hornets, and his status for the matchup is up in the air.

If Ingram can't go, the Raptors will have to rely on RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes to shoulder the majority of the load in the scoring department.

This is far from an easy game, especially considering the fact that it is on the road. But the Raptors are 11-7 away in the United States this season, so they might have just the right stuff to stun the Celtics in front of their home fans.

