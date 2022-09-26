Skip to main content
O.G. Anunoby Discusses Rumors of his Unhappiness with the Raptors

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

O.G. Anunoby Discusses Rumors of his Unhappiness with the Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby shoots down the rumors of his unhappiness with the organization and says he's not worries about his role on the team
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

O.G. Anunoby said he was just as shocked as anyone when reports first surfaced suggesting he was unhappy with his role with the Toronto Raptors.

It was May 31 when Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer initially reported of the supposed uneasiness within the Raptors organization. The report suggested "that Anunoby grew dissatisfied at times with his role in Toronto." To Anunoby, it was a total surprise.

"I just woke up one day and I saw that so I was kinda surprised by it," the Raptors forward said Monday.

Anunoby said he hasn't talked to Raptors coach Nick Nurse about what his role will look like this season and it's not something he's focused on this year.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"I think everything will fall into place," he added. "I don't really worry about that. You can't really worry about that."

As for how things are going now, Anunoby said he's happy to be back in Toronto. He spent his summer working on his shooting, ball handling, passing, and finishing. He wants to be a more dynamic post player and someone who can create both for himself and others when he gets the ball down low.

"Just making the right play is the main thing," he said. "Just trying to be calm and collected, make the right play whether it's a shot for me, shot for someone else, pass, just making the right play is the main goal."

Further Reading

Fred VanVleet & Masai Ujiri shed light on latest extension talks

5 Takeaways from Nick Nurse's Media Day: From easing Fred VanVleet's minutes to Point Scottie Barnes

5 Takeaways from Masai Ujiri's Media Day: From trade speculation to Scottie Barnes hype

USATSI_19120850_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet & Masai Ujiri Shed Light on Latest Extension Talks

By Aaron Rose
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse talks to the media during Media Day at the Hotel X
News

5 Takeaways from Nick Nurse's Media Day: From Easing Fred VanVleet's Minutes to Point Scottie Barnes

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19120344_168390270_lowres
News

5 Takeaways From Masai Ujiri's Media Day: From Trade Speculation to Scottie Barnes Hype

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_18513256_168390270_lowres
News

Celtics Will Be Without Star Center When Season Starts

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_17927135_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Roster Breakdown: How Toronto's Roster Guarantees Work

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_17544513_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Bojan Bogdanovic Traded to Pistons

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_18005028_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Precious Achiuwa Says He Has A 'Different' Mindset Heading Into Next Season

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_10818679_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Raptors Release Broadcast Schedule, New TSN Radio Analysts Joins the Team

By Aaron Rose