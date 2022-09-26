O.G. Anunoby Discusses Rumors of his Unhappiness with the Raptors

O.G. Anunoby said he was just as shocked as anyone when reports first surfaced suggesting he was unhappy with his role with the Toronto Raptors.

It was May 31 when Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer initially reported of the supposed uneasiness within the Raptors organization. The report suggested "that Anunoby grew dissatisfied at times with his role in Toronto." To Anunoby, it was a total surprise.

"I just woke up one day and I saw that so I was kinda surprised by it," the Raptors forward said Monday.

Anunoby said he hasn't talked to Raptors coach Nick Nurse about what his role will look like this season and it's not something he's focused on this year.

"I think everything will fall into place," he added. "I don't really worry about that. You can't really worry about that."

As for how things are going now, Anunoby said he's happy to be back in Toronto. He spent his summer working on his shooting, ball handling, passing, and finishing. He wants to be a more dynamic post player and someone who can create both for himself and others when he gets the ball down low.

"Just making the right play is the main thing," he said. "Just trying to be calm and collected, make the right play whether it's a shot for me, shot for someone else, pass, just making the right play is the main goal."

