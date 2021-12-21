Raptors Cancel Practice Due To COVID Concerns, Opt Again for Individual Workouts

The Toronto Raptors are continuing to hunker down as COVID-19 concerns spread.

It'll be the second straight day of individual workouts for the Raptors who have decided again to cancel practice to avoid any possible spread of COVID-19. Tuesday marks the second straight day the Raptors have avoided in-person team activities after Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton, and subsequently, Gary Trent Jr. all entered Health & Safety Protocols over the past few days.

“We’ve got to be as safe as we can, probably leaning towards not gathering nearly as much as I would like to,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said following Saturday’s victory over the Golden State Warriors. “We're a young growing team that needs to practice. So hopefully we can sneak some in here and there but if we can’t, we’ve got to learn as much as we can on game night.”

Unfortunately, rising COVID-19 cases in Toronto and throughout the NBA have forced the Raptors to adapt. They've had to do virtual film study sessions and socially-distanced coaches meetings, Nurse said.

On Monday, the team reportedly made three additions as part of the NBA's new COVID-19 protocols that mandate teams with players in Health & Safety protocols sign players to fill out their roster. Toronto reportedly signed Juwan Morgan, Brandon Goodwin, and Canadian Nik Stauskas to replace the trio currently sidelined in COVID protocols.

Assuming things go as planned and no other COVID-19 issues arise, the Raptors will take off for Chicago this afternoon with tipoff against the Bulls scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

