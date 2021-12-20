Gary Trent Jr. Enters COVID-19 Protocols

Gary Trent Jr. has entered COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols.

The Toronto Raptors now have three players in COVID-19 protocols, with Trent joining Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton, the team announced Monday.

Both Siakam and Banton entered protocols Saturday evening, just an hour before the team took the court against the Golden State Warriors. Prior to the game, Trent took the court wearing a mask during warm-ups, the only player to do so. He wore the mask while being introduced into the game before ultimately throwing it behind the bench and stepping onto the court to start the game.

Trent will now be out for at least 10 days, meaning he'll miss Toronto's next three games against the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Philadelphia 76ers before he's eligible to return on December 31 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Raptors made a pair of signings Monday afternoon to replace their missing trio, adding Juwan Morgan and Brandon Goodwin on 10-day contracts to adhere to the NBA's new COVID-19 protocols, mandating any team with at least three players in protocols sign two replacement players.

Precious Achiuwa is the only other Raptors player to enter COVID-19 protocols this season following his attendance at the Giants of Africa event that saw multiple people test positive for COVID-19. He never tested positive for the virus but was forced into isolation by the Ontario government due to the close contact.

