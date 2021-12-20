Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Report: Raptors Signing Nik Stauskas as COVID Replacement Player
    Publish date:

    Report: Raptors Signing Nik Stauskas as COVID Replacement Player

    The Toronto Raptors are reportedly signing Canadian Nik Stauskas to replace Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and Dalano Banton in COVID protocols
    Author:

    Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors are reportedly signing Canadian Nik Stauskas to replace Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and Dalano Banton in COVID protocols

    Nik Stauskas is coming home.

    The Toronto Raptors have reportedly agreed to terms with the 28-year-old Canadian sharpshooter as part of the NBA's new COVID-19 program, according to Substack's Marc Stein.

    The former eighth overall pick in the 2014 draft played in 335 NBA games between 2014 and 2019, averaging 6.8 points and shooting 35.3% from behind the arc. He spent all of last season in the G League Bubble with the Raptors 905, averaging 18.1 points, 3.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and shooting 36.8% from three-point range.

    More recently, the 6-foot-6 Stauskas has played in 12 games with the Grand Rapids Gold, averaging 21.3 points, 4.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and shooting 35.2% from behind the arc.

    Recommended Articles

    Stauskas joins Juwan Morgan and Brandon Goodwin who also signed 10-day deals with the Raptors to replace Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton, and Gary Trent Jr. who are all in the NBA's COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols and expected to miss the next few games.

    The three signings will not count toward Toronto's luxury tax bill, per the NBA's new COVID-19 protocols. The Raptors had been right up against the luxury tax threshold but the new rules have allowed teams to sign COVID-19 replacement players without the salary counting toward the cap.

    Further Reading

    Fred VanVleet jokes about Russell Westbrook & Kyle Lowry chasing triple-doubles

    Nothing feels the same as Raptors enter new wave of the pandemic with victory over Warriors

    Pascal Siakam & Dalano Banton enter the NBA's COVID protocols

    USATSI_11695931_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Raptors Signing Nik Stauskas as COVID Replacement Player

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_17381402_168390270_lowres
    News

    Gary Trent Jr. Enters COVID-19 Protocols

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15918273_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Raptors Add Juwan Morgan as COVID-19 Replacement Player

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15980462_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Raptors Sign Brandon Goodwin To 10-Day Deal

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17359425_168390270_lowres
    News

    COVID-19 Continues To Disrupt Raptors' Developmental Plans, Costing Scottie Barnes Valuable Reps

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17334881_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Expected To Sign Replacement Player With New COVID Rules In Effect

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17052740_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Game Postponed Due to Magic COVID Outbreak

    Dec 19, 2021
    USATSI_17382470_168390270_lowres
    News

    Precious Achiuwa Details his Time in Isolation & Says He's Far More Than Just a Snacking Specialist

    Dec 19, 2021