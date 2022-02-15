Skip to main content
Report: Spurs Reach Buyout Agreement With Goran Dragic

Former Toronto Raptors guard Goran Dragic has reportedly been bought out by the San Antonio Spurs and will become a free agent

Goran Dragic is finally a free man.

The former Toronto Raptors guard has reportedly agreed to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs and will be heading to free agency where he's expected to be pursued by numerous contending teams, according to Shams Charania.

Dragic played in five games with Toronto this season before leaving the team in November to attend to a personal issue. He was eventually traded to the Spurs last Thursday along with a first-round pick for Thaddeus Young and a second-round pick.

It had long been assumed that Dragic's season would eventually come to a buyout either with Toronto or elsewhere. The Dallas Mavericks had once seemed like the frontrunner to land the 35-year-old Slovenian guard who was hoping to join Luka Doncic, a fellow Slovenian, but Dallas acquired Spencer Dinwiddie at the trade deadline and is no longer in the market for another ball handler.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and Brooklyn Nets are all expected to aggressively pursue the Dragic, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dragic did not play for San Antonio following the trade. The terms of the buyout have yet to be announced, but Dragic was scheduled to make $19.4 million this season.

