Isaac Bonga Leaves Raptors to Join Bayern Munich

Isaac Bonga will not be back with the Toronto Raptors next season.

The 22-year-old forward has signed a two-year deal with Bayern Munich, the team announced. It allows Bonga to return home to his native Germany after four years overseas in North America.

Bonga made the Raptors last season during final cuts, edging out Sam Dekker early last year. He didn't do much in Toronto, scoring just 12 in 15 games played. He tallied 69 total minutes in the NBA last year, spending much of the season with the Raptors 905 where he averaged 19.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 49.5% from the floor in seven G League games.

Toronto's final roster spot battles this year consist of Dalano Banton, Justin Champagnie, Svi Mykhailiuk, Juancho Hernangomez, D.J. Wilson, and Gabe Brown vying for three spots. Banton and Champagnie are virtual locks to make the team, with the final spot expected to go to Mykhailiuk, Hernangomez, or Wilson.

Training camp for the Raptors starts on September 26 in Victoria, B.C., and will run through October 1 before preseason tips off in Edmonton on October 2.

