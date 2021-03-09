Kyle Lowry Dispels Trade Rumours Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

The next two weeks or so are expected to be full of NBA trade rumours and one name that keeps popping up is Kyle Lowry.

It should come as no surprise that NBA teams around the league are interested in the Toronto Raptors' six-time All-Star and it shouldn't be too surprising that teams are hoping the 17-19 Raptors are sellers prior to the March 25th NBA Trade Deadline. But as much as some general managers might hope Lowry is pushing for a departure from Toronto, the 34-year-old franchise icon wants to make one thing clear: Don't believe everything you read.

"The lies people tell in the Media are amazing!! Don't put things out when they ain't come from me!!" he wrote on his Instagram account Tuesday morning.

The post comes after The Ringer's Ryen Russillo told Bill Simmons, "the word on that one is that Lowry has been telling everybody for over a month that he is getting traded, which is interesting that he’s already like ‘yeah, I’m out of here.’"

Last month, the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported that "Lowry would like to be in Philly," if Toronto were to trade him.

Lowry's agent, Mark Bartelstein quickly dispelled that story on Sirius XM radio.

"That's just not true," Bartelstein said. "So you get on the phone with Bobby [Webster] and Masai [Ujiri] and make sure they know that certainly wasn't coming from us. But you just can't control what goes on out there in the media."

There's little doubt that teams around the league are interested in Lowry and are presumably making phone calls to inquire about his availability, but as long as Toronto remains in the playoff hunt with Lowry on board for the rest of the season, the chances seem pretty slim Toronto would sell Lowry later this month.

