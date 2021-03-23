Report: Tyler Herro is 'Sticking Point' in Potential Kyle Lowry Trade

If the Toronto Raptors are going to trade Kyle Lowry it isn't going to come cheap.

The Raptors are reportedly asking for Miami Heat sophomore Tyler Herro who is reportedly "the sticking point," according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange.

The 21-year-old Herro was the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and had a breakout 2020 Playoffs in which he averaged 16 points per game on 43.3% shooting and 37.5% 3-point shooting. He remains under contract for the next two seasons with a team option for 2022-23.

The Heat are reportedly content to give up restricted free agent-to-be Duncan Robinson in trades for Lowry, according to both Grange and HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

"Miami, the other frontrunner to acquire Lowry, had a starting offer of Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk, and Kendrick Nunn, as HoopsHype reported. Since then, Duncan Robinson, a restricted free agent who is considered the top shooter available this offseason, has emerged as a potential candidate to be included in the Lowry trade," Scotto wrote.

The issue with Robinson is merely his contractual status. If Toronto were in a position to contend this season Robinson would be a valuable addition, but he'll likely make around $20 million annual salary next season and if the Raptors are trying to move off Powell — which they reportedly are — then adding Robinson prior to the deadline doesn't make a ton of sense. Nunn is certainly an interesting basketball fit, though he comes with off-the-court concerns and he hasn't taken much of a step forward this season after an impressive rookie campaign in 2020.

