Report: Raptors Were 'Very Close' to Deadline Trade for Nets' Nic Claxton

The Toronto Raptors nearly broke their 6-foot-9 golden rule at last week's trade deadline.

The Brooklyn Nets were reportedly "very close" to a deal with Toronto to send the 6-foot-11 Nic Claxton to the Raptors in exchange for a protected first-round pick, ESPN's Zach Lowe said on the Lowe Post Podcast.

"They have too many centers. They can't play all their centers," Lowe said. "I think their intention was to flip that pick for another wing, another shooter."

For whatever reason, the teams were unable to complete the deal, and instead the Nets four centers under contract between Claxton, LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, and Andre Drummond, who they acquired in the James Harden deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Toronto, conversely, doesn't have a single player 6-foot-10 or taller on its roster. Instead, the Raptors doubled down on versatility at the trade deadline and added the 6-foot-8 Thad Young.

Claxton, 22, is averaging 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season. He's a solid interior defender with quick feet who would have fit well in Toronto's defensive scheme.

