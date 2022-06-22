Report: Trail Blazers Land Jerami Grant from Pistons

The Portland Trail Blazers' pursuit of OG Anunoby has likely come to an end.

Portland has reportedly swung a deal with the Detroit Pistons to acquire Jerami Grant for Milwaukee's 2025 first-round pick along and future second-round picks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal comes just one day before the 2022 NBA Draft in which Portland was widely expected to trade the No. 7 pick for a valuable win-now player. Anunoby's name had reportedly popped up as one of Portland's top trade targets, per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, but the Toronto Raptors have shown no willingness to move their prized forward.

While the deal doesn't entirely rule out Portland trying to make another move to surround Damian Lillard with talent, it seems increasingly unlikely Anunoby will be on the move. Raptors general manager Bobby Webster shot down the notion that the 24-year-old forward is unhappy in Toronto and Portland seems to have moved on to other options.

Grant is just the first big name to be moved ahead of what's expected to be a trade-filled draft night. Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is reportedly another name to watch as someone who could be dealt before Thursday night.

Don't expect Toronto to make any big moves as the organization looks to run it back with a similar core for next season.

