Report: Kings, Clippers, & Warriors are 'Enamored' with Pascal Siakam as Raptors Continue to Receive Calls

Don't let one lackluster season fool you, Pascal Siakam is still generating plenty of interest around the league.

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly received numerous calls for the 27-year-old former all-star, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. Multiple teams including the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Clippers are all reportedly "enamored" with Siakam, per Anderson.

"A trade is possible, but not likely, the source said, adding Siakam has no desire to be moved despite the possibility of a rebuilding situation in Toronto," Anderson wrote.

Toronto had reportedly been shopping Siakam prior to last month's NBA Draft and had garnered some interest from Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey. Philadelphia, however, has been reluctant to move Ben Simmons without getting a king's ransom in return.

If the Raptors are to strike a deal with the Kings, Sacramento would likely have to include Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III whose contracts align easily in a trade for Siakam, as Anderson mentions. Heild would presumably be the centerpiece of the deal, but at 28 years old he doesn't quite fit with Toronto's young core of Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., and Malachi Flynn.

The Warriors have previously been mentioned as a possible destination for Siakam, but that was prior to the draft when Golden State could send its two first-round picks, Nos. 7 and 14 to Toronto.

