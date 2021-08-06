Khem Birch Wanted to Return to Toronto 'Regardless' of Price or Years

Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch called signing his new contract surreal and says he's been trying to perfect his three-point shooting this summer

Khem Birch has never doubted where he wanted to be.

From the moment the Orlando Magic waived Birch back on April 8, the Montreal native had his eyes set on joining Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors. He wanted to play for his childhood team, for his Team Canada coach, and learn in Toronto's developmental system. Those same reasons made Toronto the obvious choice when Birch hit unrestricted free agency this summer.

"It's so surreal right now," Birch said. "Just one of those free agencies where I knew where I wanted to go. I don't even know what other teams were interested in me. I just wanted to come here regardless of the price or the years or anything. I just knew this was a great fit. I'm just happy I'm here."

Birch's final 19 games with Toronto last season saw him develop into a new kind of player. He began shooting three-pointers more regularly and rolling to the rim more efficiently as he turned into a more well-rounded big. Prior to joining the Raptors, Birch averaged just 5.3 points per game with Orlando last year, once he signed in Toronto, those numbers doubled to 11.9 points.

"I think if I woulda came from another team, I would probably have been a lower scorer, people wouldn't have known my game," Birch said.

A lot of that change has to go to Toronto's guards, most notably Kyle Lowry who joked about trying to get Birch paid after the Raptors center scored a career-high 20 points against the Denver Nuggets on April 29.

"Hopefully I can take him out to dinner," Birch joked. "You saw what he made, so... hopefully he remembers us people over here in Toronto. Kyle, he's a great guy. He's a legend out here."

Now, Birch has spent the past few months trying to take his skills to the next level. He said he's been working on his corner three-pointers, his above-the-break threes, and his push shot. Considering how the

Toronto is going to need those things from Birch who projects to be the Raptors' starting center when the season tips off in October. If he can continue to stretch the floor and provide the rebounding Toronto so desperately needed last season, the Raptors may have locked up a valuable frontcourt piece for years to come.

