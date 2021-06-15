Report: Sergio Scariolo Leaving Raptors to take Head Coaching Position in Italy

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Sergio Scariolo will reportedly be leaving the team to become the next head coach of Virtus Bologna in Italy

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Sergio Scariolo is reportedly heading back home.

The 60-year-old assistant coach has reportedly agreed to a multi-year deal to become the new head coach of Virtus Bologna in Bologna, Italy, according to multiple reports.

Scariolo was a lifesaver for the Raptors this season, filling in as Toronto's head coach for three games when head coach Nick Nurse entered the NBA's COVID-19 Health and Safety protocols in late February. He led the Raptors to a 1-2 record before Nurse returned following the NBA All-Star break.

The Raptors had reportedly extended Scariolo a multi-year contract earlier in the summer, EuroHoops reported. However, Toronto and Nurse, in particular, have been very open to allowing assistant coaches to leave for head coach openings elsewhere. In October 2020, Nate Bjorkgren left the Raptors to take a head coaching job with the Indiana Pacers, and this past year Chris Finch left Toronto during the season to take over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Scariolo spent 25 years coaching overseas before joining the Raptors in 2018. He a two-time Spanish Cup winner, two-time Spanish league winner, former Spanish Coach of the Year award winner, Italian league champion, and former Italian Coach of the Year award winner.

He will now head back to Bologna to take over Virtus and a team led by former Raptor Marco Belinelli.

