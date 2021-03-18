Report: Raptors Telling Teams They Aren't Moving Kyle Lowry

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly telling inquiring teams that they are not going to trade Kyle Lowry ahead of next week's NBA trade deadline

It sounds like Kyle Lowry will be staying put this season.

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly telling teams they are not going to trade their 34-year-old point guard prior to the March 25 NBA trade deadline, sources tell TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Lowry, who turns 35 on trade deadline day, has repeatedly been mentioned in trade rumours associated with the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Clippers. While all three teams have reportedly been interested in adding the Raptors' lead guard, it seems increasingly unlikely he will be moved before next week.

The Clippers have reportedly been dissuaded by Lowry's $30 million contract, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick, making a deal to Los Angeles unlikely. The Heat recently added Trevor Ariza from the Oklahoma City Thunder and don't have very many movable draft picks to entice Toronto. The 76ers are still the obvious choice for a potential Lowry deal, though those rumours have quieted as both Lowry and his agent, Mark Bartelstein, have repeatedly denied allegations that Lowry has requested a trade out of Toronto.

If Toronto is going to make a deal at the deadline, it seems more likely Norman Powell is going to be the one traded out of town. He's been red-hot lately and coming off a career-high 43 points on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons. His performance has reportedly piqued the interest of multiple teams, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on Tuesday.

While the Raptors' 17-23 record would suggest they may be sellers at next week's deadline, it might not be that simple. The team has finally overcome its COVID-19 issues and the team's current roster deserves a chance to make a playoff push this season, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

Further Reading

A Canadian's guide to March Madness



The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly asked for Norman Powell in Andre Drummond trade talks

Who says no to this trade sending Kyle Lowry to the Philadelphia 76ers?