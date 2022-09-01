Raptors Camp Battles: Four Players Will Battle for One Raptors Spot

The Toronto Raptors don't exactly have the best track record when it's come to training camp decisions over the past couple of years.

Over the last three seasons, Toronto has opted to keep Isaac Bonga over Ishmail Wainright, Yuta Watanabe over Oshae Brissett, and in 2019 the Raptors waived Cameron Payne during training camp only to see him turn into a valuable rotation player with the Phoenix Suns. It hasn't been disastrous by any means, but those mistakes certainly contributed to Toronto's lack of depth last season.

This time around, the Raptors will be deciding between Juancho Hernangomez, D.J. Wilson, Josh Jackson, and Gabe Brown. Here's how the training camp battles look with three weeks to go before camp starts.

1. Juancho Hernangomez

The frontrunner of the group is probably Juancho Hernangomez, the 6-foot-9 power forward from Spain who rose to fame last year as Bo Cruz in Adam Sandler's movie Hustle. Hernangomez isn't a lock to make the team, but he's the only one of the four on a fully guaranteed contract which should give him an edge over the rest.

Hernangomez is the most traditional big of the group and his 35.1% career three-point percentage would certainly add some much-needed size and shooting to Toronto's roster this year. Considering he turns 27 later this month, the Raptors might opt to go with someone a little younger who is perceived to have a little more upside.

2. D.J. Wilson

Wilson has an edge on the group with a little Raptors experience under his belt. He played in four games with Toronto last season, having signed three 10-day contracts, and most recently joined the organization at Summer League this year. Like Hernangomez, the 6-foot-10 Wilson would add some size to Toronto's frontcourt, but he's certainly not a traditional big.

With two partially guaranteed years on his contract, the Raptors could opt to keep Wilson around this year while keeping options open for next summer if Wilson proves he's able to contribute. The big question with Wilson is going to be his health. He had a season-ending knee injury last season and his injury track record is going to raise some concerns.

3. Josh Jackson

Jackson should have the most upside of the group having been drafted as the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He's never lived up to his potential, largely due to his inability to shoot and some off-the-court concerns. At 6-foot-8, Jackson is a prototypical Raptors player who can defend one through four and fits in Toronto's defensive system.

He's on a one-year partially guaranteed deal for training camp and if he can make the most of Toronto's renowned developmental program, he has a chance to stick for the season.

4. Gabe Brown

Brown, an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, is on an Exhibit 10 contract making it almost a guarantee he doesn't make Toronto's roster. The contract gives the Raptors the flexibility to waive Brown while maintaining his rights as a G League prospect.

At 6-foot-7, Brown is the shortest of the bunch, but his three-point shooting is a weapon Toronto could use this year. Ultimately, expect him to latch on with the Raptors 905 this season. If he develops there, he could turn into a Raptors prospect down the road.

