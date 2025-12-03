Five numbers to know from Raptors close win vs. Blazers

The Toronto Raptors are celebrating after a 121-118 win against the Portland Trail Blazers inside Scotiabank Arena.

It was a close game, but the numbers ultimately fell in the Raptors' favour. Here is a look at five numbers that stand out from the box score.

5 - Jamal Shead's steals

The Raptors were struggling early in the game, but once Jamal Shead entered late in the first quarter, their fortunes changed. Shead was a defensive menace on the court, coming up with five of the Raptors' nine steals during the game.

Jamal Shead's energy off the bench, especially on the defensive end of the floor, is a big part of the Raptors' recipe for success. Shead is establishing himself as one of the best young point guards coming off the bench in the NBA.

14 - Gradey Dick's points

Another bench member to grab the spotlight for the Raptors was Gradey Dick, who scored 14 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the floor.

Dick only played in 17 minutes for the Raptors tonight, but those minutes were valuable. He was a +14 in those minutes, and that clearly mattered in a three-point win.

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

17 - Raptors' turnovers

One of the less desirable statistics on the night came in the turnover department. The Raptors struggled to take care of the ball, giving it up 17 times to the Blazers.

This has become a theme for the Raptors over the past couple of games, and it is something that needs to be fixed sooner rather than later. If it isn't fixed, better teams will exploit them for this potential weakness in their game.

64 - Raptors' points in the paint

Back to a more positive note, the Raptors were dominant in the paint against the Blazers. The Raptors had 64 of their 121 points inside the paint, which was better than half of their scoring output on the night.

The Raptors' ability to drive into the lane is a big part of their offence, so the fact that they were able to execute at a high level in that category is a good sign.

81.8 - Immanuel Quickley's shooting percentage

One of the unsung heroes on the night for the Raptors is starting point guard Immanuel Quickley, who made 9 of his 11 shots from the field.

His efficient 23 points were incredibly valuable considering the fact that R.J. Barrett is still out with an injury.