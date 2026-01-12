Raptors pull off thrilling overtime win against 76ers

The Toronto Raptors are celebrating after a 116-115 win against the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime.

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes knocked down a pair of free throws with just under three minutes to go to tie the game at 99-99. After a Tyrese Maxey free throw, the Sixers took a one-point lead, but Barnes responded with a layup of his own to take a lead for the Raptors.

Maxey responded with a clutch bucket of his own, and it put the momentum back in the Sixers' hands up a point. Jamal Shead managed to make both of his free throws after being fouled to go back up one for the Raptors.

With less than a minute to go, Maxey used his feet to get to the cup and retrieved the lead back in Philadelphia's possession. Barnes made the bucket on the ensuing possession, but was called for a traveling violation, which negated the bucket from going in. Maxey flexed his muscles again by hitting a three-pointer to go up four points with just 19.6 seconds to go.

The Raptors had a chance to claw back in it and Immanuel Quickley hit a long two with one foot on the three-point line in the corner to get it back to a two-point game. Rookie guard Alijah Martin was in the game late and forced a turnover from Sixers rookie guard VJ Edgecombe, giving Toronto a chance to tie or win the game with 11 seconds to go.

Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles found Shead on the final possession, where he hit a close shot at the rim with 1.9 seconds to go to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reaches for the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Raptors go to overtime against Sixers

Murray-Boyles was able to get a putback slam with just over a minute to go to put the Raptors back up by a point. After a defensive stop, Quickley found Murray-Boyles for another dunk to cap off a 7-0 run and build a three-point lead.

Edgecombe answered with a 3-pointer to tie the game with 15 seconds to go, giving the Raptors one last chance to win the contest.

On the Raptors' final offensive possession, Barnes was fouled by Kelly Oubre Jr. and made the first free throw while intentionally missing the second, giving Toronto the win.

The 76ers will have a chance to get revenge against the Raptors tomorrow when the two teams line up for a rematch at 7 p.m. ET.

