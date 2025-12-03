Raptors snap losing streak vs. Blazers in nailbiter

The Toronto Raptors are back in the win column after a 121-118 victory against the Portland Trailblazers on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors trailed early, but their second unit brought them back into the game. The Raptors were able to grow their lead by as much as 16 points. But in the fourth quarter, the Blazers weren't going away.

The Blazers brought it to within two points in the final seconds, but a dunk from Brandon Ingram inside of 20 seconds was the dagger. Ingram suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter and briefly exited, but returned to the game and clearly made a difference.

Raptors end losing streak vs. Blazers

Scottie Barnes led all scorers with 28 points. He also added seven rebounds and seven assists. Starting point guard Immanuel Quickley had 23 points to add to the box score while Ingram had 20 of his own.

Joining them in double figures was Gradey Dick (14), Jakob Poeltl (11), and Collin Murray-Boyles (10).

The Blazers got strong contributions from Deni Avdija, who was two assists shy of a triple-double. Avdija scored 25 points, dished out 14 assists, and grabbed eight rebounds. London, Ontario native Shaden Sharpe had 23 points off the bench, while French forward Toumani Camara had 21 of his own.

Jerami Grant also had 19 points while starting centre Donovan Clingan had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

It was far from the prettiest win the Raptors have had this season, especially with the efforts in the fourth quarter, but Toronto is still celebrating the win.

For the Raptors, it's their 15th victory of the season. Last year, the Raptors got their 15th win on Jan. 29, meaning Toronto is nearly two months ahead of schedule compared to a year ago.

The Raptors won't have it easy this home stand or this month for that matter. A lot of opponents coming up will test them, so it's a positive sign that they were able to pass this obstacle against the Blazers, who have a knack for fighting until the end.

The Raptors will continue their 5-game homestand on Thursday when they take on LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.