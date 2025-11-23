Five questions ahead of Nets vs. Raptors rematch

The Toronto Raptors are getting ready to face off against the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season.

To learn more about the Raptors' upcoming foe, we spoke with Brooklyn Nets On SI contributor Colin Simmons.

What’s been up with the Nets since the Raptors visited them on Nov. 11?

The Nets picked up their second win of the season since they last saw Toronto, but other than that it’s been lackluster offensive performances. The defense actually looks improved in November but Brooklyn is too reliant on players like Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton doing the bulk of the scoring.

Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson controls the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick and forward Scottie Barnes | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What’s the best part of the Nets season so far?

So far, the Nets’ front court looking like potential mainstays or high quality trade pieces has been the highlight of the season. Noah Clowney is having a true breakout campaign since joining the starting lineup while Porter Jr. and Claxton are having career years of their own. The front office will have to decide if they are better off keeping them or trading them away for draft capital.

How does Canada national team coach Jordi Fernandez shape the team?

Most of the time head coaches on the bottom feeders of the NBA are under the microscope, but the consensus is that Jordi Fernández is building something real in Brooklyn based on hard work and the little details. He has preached that opportunities are earned and not given — evident by only two of the rookies playing meaningful minutes so far — but his players want to put in the effort for him and he’s not a guy you worry about losing the locker room.

What do the Nets need to do to pull out a win?

In their last matchup, the Nets lost because they couldn’t get stops in the paint and they lost the rebound battle by a wide margin. To get a win this time around, Brooklyn needs a more efficient performance from Porter Jr. and better on-ball defense from guards. It needs to start on the defensive end and see if they can get out in transition and dictate the pace of the game.

What’s your prediction for the game?

My score prediction for the game will be 111-109 Raptors in a game that goes down to the wire. Brooklyn’s defense will be improved but I see it putting up a similar offensive performance to its last loss against Toronto.