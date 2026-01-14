Five questions before Raptors face off vs. Pacers

The Toronto Raptors are returning to the court as they take on Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, and the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers have won their last three games after losing 13 in a row. They're coming into the game with a bit of a hot streak. They've also allowed fewer than 100 points in each of their last two games. Both wins against playoff-caliber opponents in the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, the Raptors are coming off of a loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, who had strong performances from Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

With the game on the horizon, we spoke with Indiana Pacers On SI reporter Alex Golden to learn more about the Raptors' upcoming opponent in their current state of affairs.

The Indiana Pacers have won three straight after losing 13 in a row. What is the reason behind their recent success?

The Pacers are playing a faster pace, the ball is moving better and the defense has improved. Andrew Nembhard is averaging 10 assists a game over the last four he’s played in, and it’s a testament to guys hitting shots finally and his growth as a point guard.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes controls the ball as Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam tries to defend. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

What’s something people should know about the Pacers that cannot be found in a box score?

Johnny Furphy is growing with confidence in his new starting role. He’s still learning each game, but he will have an impact that might not show up in the box score.

What are the Pacers looking to do at the trade deadline?

Nothing is set in stone, but they still haven’t solidified their starting center spot. Looking to add a center makes sense, and possibly listening to offers on Mathurin, since he will be a restricted free agent in the offseason and finding a deal could be more difficult if he is looking for a starting gig.

If the Pacers were to beat the Raptors, what would be the reason why?

If the Pacers beat the Raptors, it’ll come down to hitting open 3s, defending without fouling and keeping Toronto from dominating the glass.

What’s your prediction for the game?

I think it’ll be close, but Toronto pulls this close one out 111-106.

Tipoff between the Raptors and Pacers is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories