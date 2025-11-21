Raptors quietly have two major NBA award candidates

By winning 10 of their first 15 games, the Toronto Raptors have cemented themselves as a legitimate contender in the damaged Eastern Conference, currently sitting in second place behind only the 13-2 Detroit Pistons.

The Raptors' early-season success can be credited to many different people, as head coach Darko Rajakovic, the team's high-level starting lineup, and improved depth are all major contributors.

While most fans have their eyes set on a potential playoff berth for the Raptors, there are a couple of individual awards that could eventually make their way to Toronto by the end of the season.

Coach of the Year

Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Raptors at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has made waves this season after leading his team to a 10-5 start, as he is well on his way to having his best year as an NBA coach. After taking over as the Raptors' head coach in the 2023 offseason, Rajakovic went 25-57 and 30-52 in his first two seasons, respectively, but this year's turnaround has been remarkable.

According to ESPN, Rajakovic is currently tied as the fourth-most likely candidate for the NBA Coach of the Year award, but at this rate, it will be hard to give it to someone else.

The NBA Coach of the Year award does not necessarily go to the coach of the league's top team, as it is more often awarded to the most deserving coach. If the Raptors can keep up this success and finish with 50+ wins, which they are on pace for, this award would be Rajakovic's to lose.

Defensive Player of the Year

Nov 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) dribbles up the floor against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While this is more of a long shot, there is no reason why Scottie Barnes should not be in the conversation for NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

This season, Barnes is averaging 19.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, but more notably, is racking up 1.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest as well. Barnes is the only player in the league to be averaging at least 1.4 steals and over 1.5 blocks per game this season, as his defensive output has been off the charts.

Barnes is also top 10 in the league in defensive win shares and defensive box plus/minus, and while he might not get the love that other NBA stars do, he has proven himself to be one of the league's top defenders.

Of course, the award is a lock to go to Victor Wembanyama when healthy, but if he misses the 65-game requirement for the second consecutive season, Barnes could ultimately get involved in the race. Also to note, this all depends on how the rest of Toronto's season shakes out, and if Barnes can keep up this production on both ends of the floor.