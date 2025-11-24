How to watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are gearing up for their second game in as many nights as the Cleveland Cavaliers come into town.

Like the Raptors, the Cavs are also playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The Cavs beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-105 at Rocket Arena and they are hoping to get the two-game sweep.

The Raptors will be doing everything in their power to try and prevent that. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Monday, November 24

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Cavaliers vs. Raptors on?

Cavaliers vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Cavaliers vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App, Peacock

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Cavaliers injury report

• PG Craig Porter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)

• C Jarrett Allen (QUESTIONABLE - finger)

• SG Sam Merrill (QUESTIONABLE - hand)

• SF Max Strus (OUT - foot)

Raptors injury report

• SF RJ Barrett (OUT - knee)

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley brings the ball up court in the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Cavaliers vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors and Cavaliers are meeting for the third time this season. It also marks the final time the two teams will play against each other in the regular season, but a playoff series could be in the cards for the rivals.

If the playoffs started today, the Raptors would be the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference while the Cavaliers would be No. 3, setting up a potential second-round matchup. The Raptors hope a potential series would end up like the first two games have where Toronto came out on top.

However, Cleveland is ready to prove that those two games were flukes. On Oct. 31, the Raptors won on the road, but several key players were out for the Cavs, including Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen. On Nov. 13, both players were back, but the Raptors still walked away with a win.

The Raptors have already won the season series over the Cavs, but a sweep would be the cherry on top. Also, the Raptors would then have an eight-game win streak, which would be the longest for Toronto since Feb. 2022.