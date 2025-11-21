Raptors rolling in driver's seat for NBA Cup

The Toronto Raptors are getting ready to face off against the Washington Wizards for their third NBA Cup game of the season.

The Raptors pulled out wins on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks, giving them a lead in their group. Here's a look at where every team sits in East Group A going into the second half of action:

Toronto Raptors (2-0)

The Raptors are in pole position after winning their first two games on the road. They find themselves in position to win the group if they can come out on top in their final two games at home.

The combined record between the Pacers and Wizards for the season is 3-26, so the Raptors are considered massive favorites here. A 4-0 record in group play should give the Raptors the opportunity to host an NBA Cup quarterfinal, where the winner will head to Las Vegas to compete for the crown.

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1)

The Cavs are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, but they are a game behind after losing to the Raptors at home on Oct. 31. They have a game at home against the Pacers and another on the road against the Hawks, where they will fight for a chance to be the Eastern Conference's wild card that will have a chance to qualify for the semifinals.

Atlanta Hawks (1-1)

Like the Cavs, the Hawks are a game back after losing to the Raptors. The Hawks are idle for this week's games, but they play on Tuesday and Friday next week against the Washington Wizards and Cavaliers.

If the Hawks can beat the Wizards, they should have a chance to earn a quarterfinal spot if they grab a win against the Cavs at home.

Indiana Pacers (0-1)

The Pacers are 2-13 this season and have already lost to the Raptors once this month. They are injured beyond belief and are restructuring this season, but they have always been a team to look out for, so the Raptors will have to be detailed against them.

Washington Wizards (0-1)

The Wizards are on an 11-game losing streak, making them especially hungry for a win and the Raptors are in their way. The Raptors should grab a win, but a loss to the Wizards would shake up the entire group and open the door for others.