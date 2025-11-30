How to watch Raptors vs. Knicks, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to bounce back after a tough overtime loss against the Charlotte Hornets with a win on the road against the division rival New York Knicks.

The Raptors are coming off a loss after nine straight wins to catapult to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference while the Knicks are winners of three consecutive games after beating Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in their last showing. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

• Date: Sunday, November 30

• Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM EST

• Location: Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

What channel is Raptors vs. Knicks on?

Raptors vs. Knicks will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Knicks live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

SF RJ Barrett - out (knee sprain)

Knicks injury report

SF OG Anunoby - out (hamstring), SF Landry Shamet - out (shoulder)

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns and Toronto Raptors forward Jonathon Mogbo. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Knicks preview

The Raptors and Knicks are slated to play against one another in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, but before that, the two teams will face off against one another at Madison Square Garden.

The game has the Knicks coming in red hot and well-rested, while the Raptors aren't quite at that level. The Raptors won nine games in a row, but they choked a potential 10th straight win away after being unable to finish things off against the lowly Hornets on the road.

The Raptors led by double digits in the fourth quarter, but they went ice cold in the final minutes, allowing the Hornets to catch up and get to overtime. In the extra session, the Raptors couldn't get their spark back, resulting in the end of their winning streak.

In order to start another one, they will have to tame the Knicks at home, which is only something that has been done once this season. The Orlando Magic beat the Knicks at Madison Square Garden earlier this month, but New York has come away victorious in the other nine matchups, making this a tough one for Toronto to win.