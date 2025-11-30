Raptors snap nine-game winning streak with overtime loss to Hornets

The Toronto Raptors went into their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets riding a nine-game winning streak, which is the second-longest active streak in the NBA. Very few fans would have expected the 5-14 Hornets to be the team to finally take down the Raptors. However, they did just that.

The Raptors walked out of Charlotte's Spectrum Center with a 118-111 overtime loss, snapping their impressive winning streak and dropping their overall record to 14-6.

Nov 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Collin Sexton (8) brings the ball up court defended by Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Raptors shockingly fall to Hornets

The Raptors had control of the game from the jump, starting with a 15-2 run while shooting a perfect 8-8 from the field. Unfortunately for Toronto, that hot hand did not last long. The Hornets ultimately outscored the Raptors by 13 in the next three quarters, but the Raptors built themselves a good enough cushion where Toronto never even held a lead in regulation.

Then, a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter tied things up for the Hornets, ultimately forcing overtime. The Raptors scored just 17 points in the fourth, including four in the final 5:56, and the extra period was certainly not pretty either.

The Raptors were outscored 14-7 in overtime, putting together their worst clutch display of the season. During their nine-game winning streak, the Raptors continued to step up in crunch time, but this loss in Charlotte was the opposite of what they had shown for much of the season.

5:57 left in 4th quarter

Hornets: 88

Raptors: 100



Final in overtime

Hornets: 118

Raptors: 111



Charlotte snaps Toronto's 9-game win streak.pic.twitter.com/iw14itbxSC — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 30, 2025

Statistically, the Raptors were led by Scottie Barnes with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists on 11-16 shooting from the field, while Brandon Ingram and Immanuel Quickley each dropped 22 points, with the latter tacking on ten assists to finish with a double-double.

As for Charlotte, Miles Bridges led the way with 35 points on 13-23 shooting from the field. There was an interesting coaching decision by the Hornets, as star point guard LaMelo Ball finished his night after just 22 minutes of action. Ball sat on the bench for the final eight minutes of regulation and all of overtime. However, it proved to be effective for the Hornets.

During the Raptors' nine-game winning streak, they ranked ninth in the NBA in offensive rating (118.5) and second in defensive rating (107.0), posting the second-best net rating (11.5) behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder. Of course, neither offense nor defense was on display in their loss to the Hornets, as this was a disappointing way to end their hot streak.

The Raptors now move on to face the New York Knicks on the second night of a back-to-back, where they will need to forget about their loss to the Hornets and try to bounce back.