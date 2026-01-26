Raptors Look Like Title Contender in Win vs. Thunder

The Toronto Raptors are feeling pretty good about themselves following a 103-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, who hold the league's best record.

The Raptors' road win came due to a large number of factors. Ultimately, the defence on Canadian star and Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a massive difference. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke about how the team defended SGA and why it led to a win.

“This is a championship-level team, with so many talented players, so you have to pick your poison, what you will live with,” Rajakovic said via Sportsnet insider Michael Grange. “We really wanted to limit the touches that Shai got and make it really hard on him.”

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley gestures after scoring a three point basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Raptors Clutch Up in Win vs. Thunder

The Raptors also couldn't have picked up a win without the offensive performance from Immanuel Quickley, who has found a rhythm in the last couple of games on the road trip. Quickley scored 23 points while grabbing 11 rebounds in the victory.

Quickley was the leading scorer, but he praised his teammates for their efforts after the win.

“The ball movement was big time,” Quickley said via Grange. “Everybody chipped in. That rebound (Barnes) got was huge and [defensively] credit to those guys. Ja’Kobe, Jamal, Ochai (Agbaji), the coaching staff for coming up with that game plan … obviously it’s hard to hold a talented player like Shai to under 30 points. It’s credit to a lot of people.”

It's been an up and down season for Quickley, but he is starting to make a positive impact that is consistent. Quickley's ability to play at a high level over the course of the road trip has pushed the Raptors to a new height, which could continue if the point guard stays the course.

“I don’t do that up-and-down stuff. When stuff’s going good everybody’s like ‘ahhh’ and when stuff not going good to other people’s eyes, then everyone going to have a problem. I’m somebody that’s staying even-keeled throughout the whole thing. I’m going to continue to work, watch film, take care of my body and trust in God, that’s probably the biggest thing," Quickley said via Grange.

Quickley and the Raptors will return to the court on Wednesday when Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks come to town. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena.

