Raptors Earn Stripes, Upset Thunder on Road

The Toronto Raptors are feeling pretty good after a win against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder inside the Paycom Center to finish off their five-game road trip against Western Conference foes.

With 13 seconds to go, Raptors point guard Jamal Shead missed a pair of free throws, but Scottie Barnes was able to tap the ball out and Immanuel Quickley was able to secure the rebound. That put Quickley on the free throw line, where he made both of his attempts to take a four-point lead.

Thunder guard Isaiah Joe hit a shot to cut the deficit in half, but it was as the clock expired. The Raptors walked away with a two-point win.

Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Raptors Stun Thunder in Road Win

Quickley was leading scorer for the Raptors with 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting. He made 6 of 10 attempts from beyond the three-point line and had 11 rebounds for a double-double. RJ Barrett scored 14 in 21 minutes of action, in his second game back from injury. Brandon Ingram added 13 but did not shoot particularly well, making just 5 of 18 from the field.

Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and was two assists shy of a triple-double. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Gradey Dick joined them in double figures with 10 points apiece while Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter had nine points each.

For the Thunder: Shea Giltress Alexander had 24 points to lead all scorers while Lou Dort had 19 points. Former No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kenrich Williams had 15 points off the bench, while Aaron Wiggins had 11, and the aforementioned Joe had 10.

The victory against the Thunder is a massive confidence boost for the Raptors who have now won 29 games this season. They are one victory shy of matching their total from a year ago, and the calendar hasn't even turned to February. Their 29-19 record has them in third place in the Eastern Conference, less than a game back of the Boston Celtics for the number two seed in the conference.

The Raptors are back in action on Wednesday when they take on the New York Knicks inside Scotiabank Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

