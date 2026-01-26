One Trade Could Quietly Change Raptors Playoff Outlook

The Toronto Raptors are going into the trade deadline as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, but they still have a lot of room for growth.

The team can be a force on the defensive end of the floor, but it could also use another move or two to shore up its offensive needs. That's why Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey suggested that the Raptors need to add a three-point shooter, which could be A.J. Green from the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Even when the Toronto Raptors have had all three of Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett on the floor this season, they're barely outscoring opponents and have looked around average offensively," Bailey wrote.

"And for the entire season, they're in the bottom half of the league in both threes per game and three-point percentage. Flanking that trio with a high-end, consistent floor spacer (something Gradey Dick just hasn't developed into) should be the priority. And if the Milwaukee Bucks do indeed tip off a rebuild, perhaps A.J. Green might be available."

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Green Trade Could Change Raptors Completely

Green, 26, is enjoying the best season of his four-year career so far with the Bucks. The undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa is averaging 10.5 points per game while shooting over 43 per cent from beyond the arc.

He ranks 10th in the league when it comes to 3-point percentage this season. The only other players that rank higher than Green are Atlanta Hawks guard Luke Kennard, Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason, Bucks big man Bobby Portis, Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer, Cleveland Cavaliers wing Jaylon Tyson, Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie and Denver Nuggets All-Star guard Jamal Murray.

Out of those players, only Murray takes more attempts from downtown, making Green arguably one of the two best shooters from distance in the league.

Green signed a four-year, $45 million contract with the Bucks back in October, so it will cost a lot for the Raptors to acquire him. That being said, they have the arsenal to get a deal for him, including future first-round picks and an expiring contract in Ochai Agbaji. Gradey Dick could also be on the move in a potential Green trade, and while he has shown signs of promise, this would be an upgrade that could give the Raptors exactly what they are looking for.

