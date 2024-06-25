Raptors Executive Comments on Toronto's Interest in Bronny James
The Toronto Raptors have scouted Bronny James.
It’s no secret. Frankly, it would be surprising if they hadn’t.
James has been on basketball radars since essentially the moment he was born in 2004 as the eldest son of LeBron James. It would be news if someone hadn’t scouted Bronny James to this point.
But somehow Toronto has been connected to James in what’s become a bit of a circus surrounding the 6-foot-1 guard. In an interview with ESPN, James’ agent Rich Paul noted Raptors president Masai Ujiri “loves” James and “could” select him with the No. 31 pick.
It was a shocking comment because agents essentially never publicly reveal that kind of information. And yet, Paul named Toronto, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Phoenix Suns as teams he said have interest in James.
So how much interest does Toronto have?
“All these players are guys that we're looking at,” Raptors assistant general manager Dan Tolzman said Tuesday. “I mean, he's in the mix.
“It'd be a disservice to us if I've told you like anything more strongly than anyone else. I would say that every player on the board we’re looking long and hard at and I wouldn't say that we've ruled anybody out any of our picks. That’s as much as I would say.”
Got it?
Toronto is considering James and just about everyone else eligible to be drafted later this week. That includes the 58 players who will be selected and plenty more who will be available as undrafted free agent signings after the draft.
James did not work out for the Raptors as Paul opted to restrict the former USC freshman’s workouts to just the Lakers and Suns. For Toronto, that doesn’t really impact much, Tolzman said. The organization won’t limit itself to only selecting players it’s worked out. Sure, it would be nice to get every player in for a workout, but the Raptors won’t hold it against James.
James isn’t expected to be a first-round pick and certainly not someone the Raptors would consider at No. 19. At No. 31, it’s possible Toronto wants to take a chance on James, but the odds are the Raptors opt to go in a different direction with that pick.