Toronto Raptors Rookie Earns ‘Steal of the Draft’ Vote from NBA Executive
The Toronto Raptors caught some by surprise when they selected Collin Murray-Boyles with the ninth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Most expected Duke centre Khaman Maluach to be the pick. He offered size, shot blocking, and a more traditional long-term fit next to Scottie Barnes. Instead, Toronto went with a 6-foot-7 forward known for his defence, motor, and physicality, but with a much more uncertain offensive outlook.
Now, at least one NBA executive thinks that gamble might pay off.
In ESPN’s annual post-Summer League poll of 20 anonymous executives and scouts, Murray-Boyles received a vote for Steal of the Draft. Carter Bryant, the 14th pick to San Antonio, won the category with five votes. Murray-Boyles was the second-highest pick to receive a vote, alongside Washington’s Tre Johnson.
It’s not hard to see what Toronto likes. Murray-Boyles impressed in Las Vegas, averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and one blocks over four games. He defended all over the floor and played with the kind of relentless energy this front office values. His physical tools and defensive instincts stood out.
The offence remains a question. He is a limited shooter, and most of his scoring comes off hustle plays like cuts, putbacks, and quick finishes around the rim. Playing him alongside other non-shooters or bigs will take some creativity, especially with spacing already at a premium.
Still, the Raptors have made it clear they are betting on defence, versatility, and development. They see Murray-Boyles as a piece they can mold into a high-level role player. If the offence comes along, even a little, the upside becomes real.
One vote from an anonymous executive is not validation of Toronto’s pick, but it is a sign that the Raptors have the respect of others around the league.